Mother's mental health crisis • Detroit beautification and the 2024 NFL Draft • Tax policy targets Troy fund

A community is reeling and a 10-year-old girl is in the hospital recovering from hypothermia after her mother and brothers were found frozen to death in a field in Pontiac this weekend.

As the family of Monica Cannady look for closure after the tragedy, authorities are imploring people seek help for mental health problems they may be experiencing. The Oakland County Sheriff believes the 35-year-old woman was suffering from a mental break prior to the weekend.

"The tragedy was based in a mental health crisis," Sheriff Michael Bouchard said Monday.

Police discovered the bodies of Cannady, as well as her two sons Kyle Milton, 9, and Malik Milton, 3, in a field near Crystal Lake, which is near Telegraph and Woodward Avenue.

They were found after the woman's 10-year-old daughter Lilly woke up, grabbed her mom's coat and ran to get help. Police learned of her family after she knocked on a neighbor's door early Sunday morning.

Cannady's brother Andre Harsten had searched for her sister all weekend. The news has left him crestfallen.

"It's just so sad that they were so young, didn't even get to experience life yet," he said. "I wouldn't blame her. I just wanna know what happened. What was in her system? I need answers to that so I can know what type of state of mind she was in.

"This never ever would have been her."

Issues relating to mental health have only grown more pervasive in the past few years. Many have pointed to the COVID-19 pandemic magnifying the daily stresses many already deal with.

Along with the pandemic came increasing rates of isolation, loneliness, and depression as many avoided getting more treatment to avoid getting sick. A lack of access to care is also a reason, as is social media use, which has been shown to increase rates of depression among young people.

In response to the worrying trends, the Federal Communications Commission first proposed a short three-digit dialing code that would be easy to remember for anyone experiencing a mental health crisis. In July 2020, the FCC adopted new rules that established 988 as a mental health crisis line.

It went into effect in October 2020. The service was expanded in November 2021.

Now, all 988 calls go to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741

2024 NFL Draft puts Detroit beautification on the clock

Drive down any given freeway in Detroit and you’ll likely see it somewhere, from Styrofoam cups to food packaging to water bottles. "It makes the city look bad - you got the trash, you drive around trash everywhere - that’s not a good look, it’s not a good look," said Detroit resident Torres Shepard.

And they’re not the only ones with a strong opinion about it. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan weighed in on the matter at last week’s Detroit Policy Conference. There is a new push to address the problem with the Department of Public Works.

"There is so much damn garbage in the city since Covid," he said. And the clock is ticking when it comes to cleaning up all the litter. In April 2024, all eyes will be on Detroit as the city host the NFL Draft.

The event is expected to attract hundreds of thousands of people to the area and generate an estimated $200 million in revenue. MDOT was previously in charge of clean-up, but the city is now taking over the job.

Read more here.

New tax policy takes aim at Troy volunteer firefighters fund

The mayor of Troy says the IRS is looking to tax the city's 43-year-old incentive program that compensates its 100+ volunteer firefighters. According to Ethan Baker, the federal agency is trying to tax money intended for the first responders, despite them not cashing out.

The reason for the change in policy is because the eventual payout after retirement is too much to be tax-exempt.

"I know everybody hates the IRS, and right now I do too," he said. "(They said) your options are to start taxing these volunteer firefighters as if they are receiving the income now when they vest, or change the plan and they recommend a change of the plan."

It's unclear what the new plan will look like. It's also expected to impact current retirees and beneficiaries as well. Baker said the city will likely need to use the $14 million it has saved in the volunteer firefighters' trust plan.

Jim Harbaugh calls Michigan president to say he's staying

Jim Harbaugh is staying at Michigan, a decision he personally gave the school president to end another round of speculation that he would return to the NFL.

"I just got off the phone with coach Harbaugh and Jim shared with me the great news that he is going to remain as the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines," University of Michigan President Santa Ono shared on social media Monday. "That is fantastic news that I have communicated with our athletic director Warde Manuel."

One minute later, Michigan football shared a statement from Harbaugh on Twitter. "My heart is at the University of Michigan," Harbaugh's statement read in the post. "I once heard a wise man say, `Don't try to out-happy, happy.'"

Harbaugh and the school have not reached an agreement on a contract extension, but both sides plan to work on a new deal this week, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because details of the negotiations were not announced.

— Courtesy of the Associated Press

6 arrested in brazen robbery attempt at Stellantis plant

At least six people are in custody after a major auto theft attempt took place at a Chrysler plant in Sterling Heights early Tuesday morning.

The car plant robbery led to suspects being arrested at and around the facility after they tried stealing approximately 10 pickup trucks. Police also said a patrol car was rammed during the wild robbery attempt.

Police from Clinton Township, Warren, as well as the Macomb County Sheriff's Office are also assisting in the investigation.

The plant is located on Van Dyke near 17 Mile. Police are still searching for one individual.

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

A foggy start Tuesday will make way for another winter day in the mid 40s. The warm temperatures will come with cloud coverage for the bulk of the day.

What else we're watching

Detroit Police have an 11 a.m. press conference scheduled for Tuesday to announce new developments in the murder investigation of Tracie Golden. The woman was shot and killed outside a Grand River liquor store. A 30-year-old man was arrested after calling police to report his car had been shot 150 times by another driver. Instead, police found the man had run out of gas and dialed 911 for a courtesy pick up. He was also drunk and had a suspended license, as well as a warrant. An all-Black Catholic high school in northwest Detroit is having its students ponder a profound question: Am I my brother's keeper? Students at Loyola High School will spend Tuesday reflecting on the question, along developing social and emotional skills. Several business and lobbying organization representatives will hold a 10 a.m. press conference in Lansing to discuss the pending shortfall in road funding due to electric vehicle drivers not paying state or federal gas taxes. Netflix has just dropped a new show featuring an upcoming chef from Bloomfield Hills. Mike Eckles will be on the Nine to discuss his journey while preparing a chocolate caviar tasting dish.

National Hurricane Center tracking rare January disturbance in Atlantic

A system moving through the Atlantic Ocean far off the coast of the Northeast U.S. on Monday has gotten the attention of forecasters.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the system has been designated Invest 90L and was located about 300 mph north of Bermuda. It had storm-force winds of nearly 60 mph as of Monday afternoon.

The term "invest" is a naming convention used by the NHC to identify areas meteorologists are investigating for possible tropical development.