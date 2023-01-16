Mother, 2 sons found dead in overgrown park in Pontiac

article

A mother and her two sons died over the weekend after taking refuge in an overgrown park in Pontiac.

Multiple sources confirmed with FOX 2's Jessica Dupnack the Oakland County Sheriff's office is investigating the deaths, saying the mother was in the midst of a mental health crisis and was wandering from home to home and knocking on doors over the weekend looking for food.

The woman and her two sons, ages 8 and 3, froze to death, authorities believe.

The woman also had a 10-year-old daughter with her who survived. Sources said she woke up throughout the night before running for help, which is when police got involved.

Evidence at the scene suggests they took refuge in an abandoned car.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard is expected to give an update on the deaths during a Monday press conference. FOX 2 will stream the press conference when it's scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m.

The incident happened at a park near Gillespie Avenue near Crystal Lake.