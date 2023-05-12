Motor City Pride entertainment lineup announced ahead of Detroit event

article

The entertainment lineup for Motor City Pride, Detroit's annual LGBTQ+ festival is here.

Pride is June 10 and 11 in Hart Plaza.

The weekend includes dozens of performances, including bands, singers, and drag shows. There will also be more than 140 vendors selling merchandise and sharing services that they offer to the LGBTQ+ community.

Saturday events start at 1 p.m., with entertainment scheduled all day and a family area open from 2-5 p.m. The last act takes the stage at 8 p.m.

Sunday starts with the parade step-off at Griswold and Fort streets at noon before the festival gates open at 12:30 p.m. The last act takes the stage at 6 p.m.

Pride Stage

Saturday, June 10, 2023

Hosted by Sabin

1:15 p.m. Breakfast for Dinner

2 p.m. Better Love

3 p.m. Sabin's Drag Revue

4 p.m.The Iron Roses

5 p.m. Boys of Fall

6 p.m. Sabin's Drag Revue

7 p.m. Siena Liggins

8 p.m. The Robyn Party

Sunday, June 11, 2023

Hosted by Andrew Christian

Noon DJ CIV

1 p.m. PRISM Men’s Chorus

2 p.m. Drag Show: Robin Fierce from RuPaul’s Drag Race, Jasmine Kennedie from RuPaul’s Drag Race, Sabin

3 p.m. Little Visits

4 p.m. Mama Yaya

5 p.m. Andrew Christian

5:30 p.m. JORDY

6:15 p.m. DJ CIV

Festival Stage

Saturday, June 10, 2023

1:30 p.m. The Science Fair

2:30 p.m. Desert Sharks

3:30 p.m. Killing Pixies

4:30 p.m. Hayley and the Crushers

5:30 p.m.Rodeo Boys

6:30 p.m.The Idiot Kids

7:30 p.m. Synthia Looper

8:15 p.m.Stage Closes

Sunday, June 11, 2023

1:15 p.m. OneLineDrawing

2:30 p.m. The Dick Withers Band

3:30 p.m. Larah Helayne

4:30 p.m. CHECKER

5:30 p.m. Acts of Violets

Pyramid Stage

Saturday, June 10, 2023

2 p.m. DJ DigiMark

3 p.m. Bronsyn Sacker

4 p.m. THAY

5 p.m. Nugisy

6 p.m. Robert Bannon

7 p.m. Anthony J Fink

Sunday, June 11, 2023

1:30 p.m.DJ Edward Alan

2:30 p.m. Sharp Lives

3:30 p.m. Crystal Harding's Drag Revue

6 p.m.Stage Closes

Riverfront Dance Stage

Saturday, June 10, 2023

1 p.m. HOUSECATS: HOTWAXX HALE and Jenny LaFemme

3 p.m. Jesse Cory B2B Ben Scott

5 p.m. TYLR_ and KASS DETROIT

7:30 p.m. Ladylike

Sunday, June 11, 2023