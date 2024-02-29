Motor City Tattoo Expo, Hamtramck Blowout music fest, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Need weekend plans? We've got you. Here's what's going on around Metro Detroit:

Hamtramck Blowout

Thursday, Feb. 29 through Saturday, March 2

Around Hamtramck

Head to Hamtramck for plenty of live music this weekend; 150 acts will perform across 16 venues.

A $20 wristband gets you access all weekend.

Buy tickets.

Autorama

Friday, March 1 through Sunday, March 3

Huntington Place in Detroit

Meet celebrities like Noel G "Hector" from "Fast and Furious" and rocker Dee Snider, see customs cars and trucks, and more at Autorama.

Tickets are $27 for adults and $10 for children 6-12. Buy them at O'Reilley Auto Parts ahead of time for a discounted price.

Learn more.

Motor City Tattoo Expo

Friday, March 1 through Sunday, March 3

Renaissance Center in Detroit

Dozens of artists will be showing off their work and giving tattoos in Detroit this weekend.

Tickets are $30 to $70. Children younger than 12 are free.

Get tickets here.

Maple Sugaring Through the Ages

Saturday, March 2 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.

Oakwood Metropark in New Boston

See the methods used to collect maple sap and learn how the maple tree helped sustain early Americans at one of many maple sugaring events this March.

Several Metropark locations are hosting events about syrup that give you a behind-the-scenes look at how syrup is made and a chance to try that syrup.

Tickets are $4 per child and $6 per adult. Children 2 and younger are free. Register here.