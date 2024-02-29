Motor City Tattoo Expo, Hamtramck Blowout music fest, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
Need weekend plans? We've got you. Here's what's going on around Metro Detroit:
Hamtramck Blowout
- Thursday, Feb. 29 through Saturday, March 2
- Around Hamtramck
Head to Hamtramck for plenty of live music this weekend; 150 acts will perform across 16 venues.
A $20 wristband gets you access all weekend.
Autorama
- Friday, March 1 through Sunday, March 3
- Huntington Place in Detroit
Meet celebrities like Noel G "Hector" from "Fast and Furious" and rocker Dee Snider, see customs cars and trucks, and more at Autorama.
Tickets are $27 for adults and $10 for children 6-12. Buy them at O'Reilley Auto Parts ahead of time for a discounted price.
Motor City Tattoo Expo
- Friday, March 1 through Sunday, March 3
- Renaissance Center in Detroit
Dozens of artists will be showing off their work and giving tattoos in Detroit this weekend.
Tickets are $30 to $70. Children younger than 12 are free.
Maple Sugaring Through the Ages
- Saturday, March 2 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.
- Oakwood Metropark in New Boston
See the methods used to collect maple sap and learn how the maple tree helped sustain early Americans at one of many maple sugaring events this March.
Several Metropark locations are hosting events about syrup that give you a behind-the-scenes look at how syrup is made and a chance to try that syrup.
Tickets are $4 per child and $6 per adult. Children 2 and younger are free. Register here.