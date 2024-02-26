Michigan maple syrup: Go behind the scenes of the syrup-making process at Huron-Clinton Metroparks

Did you know that it takes 40 gallons of sap to make one gallon of maple syrup? Learn about how maple syrup is made and see the process during programs at Metroparks in Southeast Michigan.

During these events, which run until March at Hudson Mills, Kensington, Oakwoods, and Wolcott Mill metroparks, you can see sap being tapped from trees and even try the syrup that is made from that sap.

"Each location program focuses on something a little bit different," said Danielle Mauter, with Huron-Clinton Metroparks. "Some of the locations focus a little more on the science side, some of them focus a little more on the history side, and some of them also offer things like pancakes to-go or pancake breakfasts."

Warmer, shorter winters mean that sap is running earlier in the year. Head to the activity center at Hudson Mills Metropark in Dexter for Journey to the Sugarbush, where you'll learn about the history of syrup making, see a tree being tapped, and watch the sap get boiled into syrup.

Journey to the Sugarbush, which is $3 for children and $5 for adults, will be held on multiple dates through mid-March.

Other syrup events include Maple's Sweet Stories, Maple Sweetness, and Maple Sugaring Through the Ages. These events also feature history, tree tapping, and syrup-making demonstrations.

Events at Hudson Mills and Kensington also have pancakes to-go available so that you can try the Michigan-made syrup with your breakfast. Buy a pancake breakfast at Hudson Mills from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 2, 3, 16, and 17, and at Kensington from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 25, March 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24, and 30.

To-go breakfasts include pancakes, sausage, and a drink.

Self-guiding maple sugaring hikes are also available at the Wolcott Mill Metropark Farm Center, Stony Creek Metropark Nature Center, Kensington Metropark Farm Center, Hudson Mills Metropark Activity Center, and Oakwoods Metropark Nature Center. Follow the trails for stops with QR codes that include information about syrup-making.

This year's syrup-making season wraps up with a visitor favorite on March 30 - Pancake Breakfast at the Farm at Wolcott Mill Metropark. The breakfast includes all-you-can-eat pancakes and wagon rides to the sugar bush to see the wood-fired evaporator and learn about how sap becomes syrup. Syrup will also be available to buy at the event.

Learn more and see the full maple sugaring event schedule here.