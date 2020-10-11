Motorcycle and car collide in fatal crash Saturday night

A man police are calling John Doe is dead after a fatal crash in the area of Gratiot and VanDyke on Detroit's east side.

Around 10:20 p.m. last night a man on a motorcycle was traveling east on Gratiot when he collided with a 29-year-old driver of a blue Nissan Sentra that was going south on VanDyke.

Once medics responded to the location they pronounced the victim dead.

Police are still investigating what exactly took place, but asks if anyone has any information to please call Detroit Police Department's Fatal Squad at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. Again, this is preliminary information and subject to change upon further investigation.

