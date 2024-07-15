Motorcycle mishap causes 18-year-old to fall off of Birmingham parking structure

Police are investigating an incident that led to a West Bloomfield man falling from the top level of a parking structure.

The parking structure is located off of Woodward Avenue in downtown Birmingham. It happened just after 6 p.m. on July 12.

Officials say the victim was riding his friend's motorcycle when he lost control. Unable to steer, he hit the barrier wall, sending him over the edge.

He fell to the ground level, where witnesses offered aid until the Birmingham Fire Department arrived.

The 18-year-old was transported to Corewell Health where he is being treated for severe injuries.