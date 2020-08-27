Motorcycle rider dies after being hit from behind on Davison Fwy
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A motorcyclist has died after a crash Wednesday night in Detroit.
The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. on eastbound Davison and I-75. Police say the motorcycle was hit by a car from behind.
The rider was taken to the hospital where he eventually died.
Michigan State Police say the victim was a 52-year-old man from Detroit.
Police did not elaborate about the man's injuries but said he had not been wearing a helmet.
Police have not given the victim's name.