Motorcycle rider dies after being hit from behind on Davison Fwy

A motorcyclist has died after a crash Wednesday night in Detroit.

The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. on eastbound Davison and I-75. Police say the motorcycle was hit by a car from behind.

The rider was taken to the hospital where he eventually died.

Michigan State Police say the victim was a 52-year-old man from Detroit.

Police did not elaborate about the man's injuries but said he had not been wearing a helmet.

Police have not given the victim's name.