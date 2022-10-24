Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer, losing control in Commerce Township

A collision with a deer Saturday in Commerce Township left a motorcyclist dead.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Lucas Dreven Nash, 20, was riding his Yamaha R6 motorcycle south on Harvey Lake Road, south of Wardlow Road, when he hit a deer just after 6:45 p.m.

The impact caused Nash to lose control and cross the centerline, where he was hit by a Ford Escape.

Nash, who was wearing a helmet, received medical treatment but was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Escape driver, a 25-year-old Holly man, was wearing a seatbelt and suffered minor injuries. He was treated at the scene.

Investigators do not believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.