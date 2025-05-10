Motorcyclist dies in head-on collision in Kent County

A 30-year-old Rockford man was killed after crashing his motorcycle into a sedan that was turning at about 2 p.m. May 10 in Courtland Township.

The man was driving on Northland Drive, headed south, when he collided with the sedan that was headed northbound and making a left turn.

A passenger in the car was taken to the hospital with minor wounds, while the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary information suggests that speed may have been a contributing factor. The crash remains under investigation by the Kent County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Unit.

The Rockford Department of Public Safety and Algoma Fire Department also responded to assist at the scene.