Motorcyclist in critical condition after crashing into vehicle on I-75 in Detroit

A motorcyclist is in critical condition after rear-ending a vehicle on I-75 in Detroit on Sunday night.

Police said a group of people on motorcycles were speeding when one of the riders crashed into a car on northbound I-75 near Davison. He was thrown about 20 feet from the motorcycle.

Another vehicle ran over the motorcycle. Police said no one else was injured, and all of the vehicles involved stayed at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.