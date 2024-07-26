Motorcyclist killed after crashing into vehicle in Ann Arbor

article

A man riding a motorcycle was killed after he collided with an SUV in Ann Arbor Friday afternoon.

The crash took place on W. Stadium Boulevard, near Winewood Avenue, around 2:45 p.m., according to Ann Arbor police. Preliminary investigation shows that the motorcyclist crashed into the vehicle while "turning left from northbound W. Stadium onto Winewood Avenue."

The motorcyclist sustained severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He was a 46-year-old man from Milan.

A 60-year-old man was driving the SUV and was not injured.

"At this time, speed is believed to have contributed to the crash," according to Ann Arbor police.