Motown celebrates MLK Day with poetry workshops

Motown is honoring Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy with poetry workshops on Monday.

Celebrated every year on the third Monday in January – this year MLK Day falls on King's birthday, Jan. 15.

MLK Day was commemorated with various events across metro Detroit, including a poetry event at the Motown Museum.

"We’re honoring him today with a spoken word," said Sheila Spencer, the director of the museum. "It’s our poetry workshop, and it’s for the community."

MLK Day was made a federal holiday late in 1983.

"Through poetry workshops we’re able to spread his message even further, artistically," said Mikhaella Norwood, the museum's Motown Mic 2019 Artist of The Year. "To me the arts help to move people to decide that they want to do something better."

Motown has a special connection to King's famous speech about freedom, equality, and justice for all.

"Berry Gordy – this is part of the legacy – he actually recorded, in 1963, the ‘I Have a Dream’ speech with Dr. Martin Luther King," Spencer said.

Workshop participants like Maia Regman said the words of MLK motivate them to keep his dream alive.

"Remembering Dr. King's legacy is incredibly important, especially at a time like 2024 where there is a lot of things about our nation that are kind of in the swing of things, and we’re trying to figure out what’s next for our country," Regman said.