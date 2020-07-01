Motown Museum reopening July 15 with new safety precautions

The Motown Museum in Detroit is reopening to the public on July 15, with COVID-19 safety precautions as well as something new for museum-goers.

For the first time in the museum's 35-year history, photography will be permitted inside.

"People are showing up at the front door now saying can we get tickets, can we get in? And I'm saying just give us a minute, there's order," Robin Terry said. She and the staff at the museum haven't taken reopening lightly.

"All of the recommendations from the CDC, from the governor and our team has spent the last couple of months, quite frankly, saying how do we make sure that our visitors don't lack in experience, that they still have an authentic, rich experience at the birthplace of Motown and they're able to do so safely," Terry said.

One of the safety precautions being taken is reducing the size of the tours.

Before COVID-19, 30 people were part of one tour. Now it's down to only 10. Temperature checks are also required at the door.

"There is more engagement with our tour guides and more opportunities for storytelling and exchanging [stories]," she said. "I think there's a really interesting new dynamic."

New Museum hours will be 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.

A new exhibit is at the museum now too, featuring work from Jim Hendon. He's a photographer most famous for album covers you're used to seeing from the '60s and '70s. The exhibit also features photography from protests and the Civil Rights Movement.

For more information, visit motownmuseum.org.