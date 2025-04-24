Expand / Collapse search

Movement Detroit Festival: Lineup, schedule, and stages for 2025 concert weekend

By Jack Nissen
Published  April 24, 2025 4:12pm EDT
    • The schedule and location of Movement Festival in Detroit was released, showing when and where every act will be performing
    • There are 3-day and 1-day ticket options open to both general admission and VIP

(FOX 2) - The popular electronic music festival Movement returns to Detroit this Memorial Day weekend.

Dozens of acts are scheduled to perform across six different stages. 

Movement Festival lineup:

Timeline:

The three-day music festival stretches over Memorial Day weekend and includes a packed schedule each day.

DAY 1 (Saturday, May 24)

Movement Stage

  • Craig Gonzalez
  • Deepchord (Live)
  • Jeff Mills
  • Nina Kraviz
  • Octave One (Live)
  • Sama' Abdulhadi

Waterfront Stage presented by JARS

  • The Blessed Madonna
  • Chaos in the CBD
  • DJ Seinfeld
  • Gay Marvine
  • Hamdi
  • Peter Croce
  • Shigeto Live Ensemble

Stargate Stage

  • Carl Craig b2b Moodymann ft. Mike Banks
  • Dennis Ferrer
  • Father Dukes
  • Junior Sanchez
  • Stacey Pullen
  • Waajeed b2b Ladymonix

Underground Stage

  • D.Dan
  • FJAAK
  • Helena Hauff
  • Huey Mnemonic
  • Mark Broom (Live)
  • Mike Schommer (Live)
  • Shawn Rudiman (Live)

Pyramid Stage

  • Joris Voorn
  • MK
  • Shimza
  • SILLYGIRLCARMEN
  • Skepta Más Tiempo
  • Stacey Hotwaxx Hale

Detroit Stage

  • ADMN
  • Ashton Swinton
  • BeatLoaf
  • Brian Kage
  • DJ Seoul
  • Jeff Mills
  • JEM
  • Mister Joshooa
  • Salar Ansari

DAY 2 (Sunday, May 25)

Movement Stage

  • Anfisa Letyago
  • Beige
  • Charlotte de Witte
  • Dubfire
  • Joseph Capriati

Waterfront Stage presented by JARS

  • Avalon Emerson
  • Ben UFO
  • Cobblestone Jazz
  • Ela Minus
  • Goldie b2b Photek ft. Armanni Reign
  • Loren
  • TSHA

Stargate Stage

  • DJ Tennis b2b Chloé Caillet
  • Jon Dixon (Live)
  • Patrick Topping
  • Rimarkable
  • Salute
  • Sammy Virji

Underground Stage

  • Augustus Williams
  • Chris Liebing
  • DJ Nobu
  • Erika
  • HAAi
  • Marcel Dettmann

Pyramid Stage

  • Hiroko Yamamura
  • Kevin Saunderson b2b The Saunderson Brothers
  • Layton Giordani
  • RAEDY LEX
  • Riva Starr
  • Walker & Royce

Detroit Stage

  • Blackmoonchild
  • Disc Jockey George
  • DJ I.V.
  • DJ Sphinx
  • Donavan Glover
  • Ember LaFíamma
  • Fullbodydurag
  • JMT
  • Shawescape Renegade

DAY 3 (Monday, May 26)

Movement Stage

  • Claude VonStroke
  • DJ Holographic
  • Jamie xx
  • John Summit
  • Kevin Reynolds (Live)

Waterfront Stage presented by JARS

  • AK
  • Chase & Status
  • DJ Godfather
  • FERG
  • HiTech
  • MCR-T
  • Sara Landry
  • Zack Fox

Stargate Stage

  • Annicka
  • Loco Dice b2b Vintage Culture
  • Mau P
  • PROSPA
  • QURL
  • Sonny Fodera

Underground Stage

  • Boys Noize
  • DJ Gigola
  • Henry Brooks
  • horsegiirL
  • Klangkuenstler

Pyramid Stage

  • House Your Life Showcase
  • DJ Minx
  • Mike Servito
  • Ricardo Villalobos
  • Sarena Tyler
  • Seth Troxler
  • Soul Clap

Detroit Stage

  • Chuck Daniels
  • DJ Cent
  • Keith Worthy
  • Mike 'Agent X' Clark
  • Norm Talley
  • Theresa Hill
  • Whodat
