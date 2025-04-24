Movement Detroit Festival: Lineup, schedule, and stages for 2025 concert weekend

article

The Brief The schedule and location of Movement Festival in Detroit was released, showing when and where every act will be performing There are 3-day and 1-day ticket options open to both general admission and VIP



The popular electronic music festival Movement returns to Detroit this Memorial Day weekend.

Dozens of acts are scheduled to perform across six different stages.

Movement Festival lineup:

Timeline:

The three-day music festival stretches over Memorial Day weekend and includes a packed schedule each day.

DAY 1 (Saturday, May 24)

Movement Stage

Craig Gonzalez

Deepchord (Live)

Jeff Mills

Nina Kraviz

Octave One (Live)

Sama' Abdulhadi

Waterfront Stage presented by JARS

The Blessed Madonna

Chaos in the CBD

DJ Seinfeld

Gay Marvine

Hamdi

Peter Croce

Shigeto Live Ensemble

Stargate Stage

Carl Craig b2b Moodymann ft. Mike Banks

Dennis Ferrer

Father Dukes

Junior Sanchez

Stacey Pullen

Waajeed b2b Ladymonix

Underground Stage

D.Dan

FJAAK

Helena Hauff

Huey Mnemonic

Mark Broom (Live)

Mike Schommer (Live)

Shawn Rudiman (Live)

Pyramid Stage

Joris Voorn

MK

Shimza

SILLYGIRLCARMEN

Skepta Más Tiempo

Stacey Hotwaxx Hale

Detroit Stage

ADMN

Ashton Swinton

BeatLoaf

Brian Kage

DJ Seoul

Jeff Mills

JEM

Mister Joshooa

Salar Ansari

DAY 2 (Sunday, May 25)

Movement Stage

Anfisa Letyago

Beige

Charlotte de Witte

Dubfire

Joseph Capriati

Waterfront Stage presented by JARS

Avalon Emerson

Ben UFO

Cobblestone Jazz

Ela Minus

Goldie b2b Photek ft. Armanni Reign

Loren

TSHA

Stargate Stage

DJ Tennis b2b Chloé Caillet

Jon Dixon (Live)

Patrick Topping

Rimarkable

Salute

Sammy Virji

Underground Stage

Augustus Williams

Chris Liebing

DJ Nobu

Erika

HAAi

Marcel Dettmann

Pyramid Stage

Hiroko Yamamura

Kevin Saunderson b2b The Saunderson Brothers

Layton Giordani

RAEDY LEX

Riva Starr

Walker & Royce

Detroit Stage

Blackmoonchild

Disc Jockey George

DJ I.V.

DJ Sphinx

Donavan Glover

Ember LaFíamma

Fullbodydurag

JMT

Shawescape Renegade

DAY 3 (Monday, May 26)

Movement Stage

Claude VonStroke

DJ Holographic

Jamie xx

John Summit

Kevin Reynolds (Live)

Waterfront Stage presented by JARS

AK

Chase & Status

DJ Godfather

FERG

HiTech

MCR-T

Sara Landry

Zack Fox

Stargate Stage

Annicka

Loco Dice b2b Vintage Culture

Mau P

PROSPA

QURL

Sonny Fodera

Underground Stage

Boys Noize

DJ Gigola

Henry Brooks

horsegiirL

Klangkuenstler

Pyramid Stage

House Your Life Showcase

DJ Minx

Mike Servito

Ricardo Villalobos

Sarena Tyler

Seth Troxler

Soul Clap

Detroit Stage