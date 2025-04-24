Movement Detroit Festival: Lineup, schedule, and stages for 2025 concert weekend
article
(FOX 2) - The popular electronic music festival Movement returns to Detroit this Memorial Day weekend.
Dozens of acts are scheduled to perform across six different stages.
Movement Festival lineup:
Timeline:
The three-day music festival stretches over Memorial Day weekend and includes a packed schedule each day.
DAY 1 (Saturday, May 24)
Movement Stage
- Craig Gonzalez
- Deepchord (Live)
- Jeff Mills
- Nina Kraviz
- Octave One (Live)
- Sama' Abdulhadi
Waterfront Stage presented by JARS
- The Blessed Madonna
- Chaos in the CBD
- DJ Seinfeld
- Gay Marvine
- Hamdi
- Peter Croce
- Shigeto Live Ensemble
Stargate Stage
- Carl Craig b2b Moodymann ft. Mike Banks
- Dennis Ferrer
- Father Dukes
- Junior Sanchez
- Stacey Pullen
- Waajeed b2b Ladymonix
Underground Stage
- D.Dan
- FJAAK
- Helena Hauff
- Huey Mnemonic
- Mark Broom (Live)
- Mike Schommer (Live)
- Shawn Rudiman (Live)
Pyramid Stage
- Joris Voorn
- MK
- Shimza
- SILLYGIRLCARMEN
- Skepta Más Tiempo
- Stacey Hotwaxx Hale
Detroit Stage
- ADMN
- Ashton Swinton
- BeatLoaf
- Brian Kage
- DJ Seoul
- Jeff Mills
- JEM
- Mister Joshooa
- Salar Ansari
DAY 2 (Sunday, May 25)
Movement Stage
- Anfisa Letyago
- Beige
- Charlotte de Witte
- Dubfire
- Joseph Capriati
Waterfront Stage presented by JARS
- Avalon Emerson
- Ben UFO
- Cobblestone Jazz
- Ela Minus
- Goldie b2b Photek ft. Armanni Reign
- Loren
- TSHA
Stargate Stage
- DJ Tennis b2b Chloé Caillet
- Jon Dixon (Live)
- Patrick Topping
- Rimarkable
- Salute
- Sammy Virji
Underground Stage
- Augustus Williams
- Chris Liebing
- DJ Nobu
- Erika
- HAAi
- Marcel Dettmann
Pyramid Stage
- Hiroko Yamamura
- Kevin Saunderson b2b The Saunderson Brothers
- Layton Giordani
- RAEDY LEX
- Riva Starr
- Walker & Royce
Detroit Stage
- Blackmoonchild
- Disc Jockey George
- DJ I.V.
- DJ Sphinx
- Donavan Glover
- Ember LaFíamma
- Fullbodydurag
- JMT
- Shawescape Renegade
DAY 3 (Monday, May 26)
Movement Stage
- Claude VonStroke
- DJ Holographic
- Jamie xx
- John Summit
- Kevin Reynolds (Live)
Waterfront Stage presented by JARS
- AK
- Chase & Status
- DJ Godfather
- FERG
- HiTech
- MCR-T
- Sara Landry
- Zack Fox
Stargate Stage
- Annicka
- Loco Dice b2b Vintage Culture
- Mau P
- PROSPA
- QURL
- Sonny Fodera
Underground Stage
- Boys Noize
- DJ Gigola
- Henry Brooks
- horsegiirL
- Klangkuenstler
Pyramid Stage
- House Your Life Showcase
- DJ Minx
- Mike Servito
- Ricardo Villalobos
- Sarena Tyler
- Seth Troxler
- Soul Clap
Detroit Stage
- Chuck Daniels
- DJ Cent
- Keith Worthy
- Mike 'Agent X' Clark
- Norm Talley
- Theresa Hill
- Whodat