Movement Music Festival set to return to Detroit this Memorial Day Weekend after 2 year hiatus

Movement, Detroit's annual electronic music festival, will take over Hart Plaza this May for the first time since 2019.

The fest has been a Memorial Day Weekend tradition, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced cancelations of the in-person event in 2020 and 2021. It's slated to return May 28-30.

A festival lineup was teased Wednesday, with more performers set to be announced soon. Headliners include Adam Beyer, Richie Hawtin, and Detroit native Jeff Mills.

See a full list of performers announced this week below.

"Of all the places I’ve traveled to and audiences I’ve played music for, Detroit is still the city that remains the barometer of advanced creative knowledge and technique," Mills said. "It’s special because of what the long list of native Detroit musicians that have contributed to the world of music. It’s a place that is infamous for proposing new ways and ideas as well as a unique and common viewpoint on the future of music."

Tickets are available here.

Movement 2022 lineup (so far):

Adam Beyer

Anfisa Letyago

Anna

Blawan

The Blessed Madonna

Carl Craig

Claude Vonstroke

Dj Minx

Drama

Eris Drew B2b Octo Octa

Goldie B2b Ltj Bukem

James Murphy

Jeff Mills

Louie Vega

Maceo Plex

Natasha Diggs

Paula Temple

Richie Hawtin

Seth Troxler