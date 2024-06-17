Movie Nights in the D return to Detroit's Campus Martius Park

article

Enjoy free movies outside this summer at Detroit's Movie Nights in the D.

On Wednesday, movies will be shown on the big screen at Campus Martius all summer long. The movie series kicks off at 7 p.m. June 19 with "The Color Purple" for Juneteenth. On some movie nights there will be giveaways and live entertainment before the films start.

Related article

Attendees are welcome to bring chairs and blankets to the park, and popcorn will be available to buy,

Movie Nights in the D schedule