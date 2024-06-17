Movie Nights in the D return to Detroit's Campus Martius Park
article
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Enjoy free movies outside this summer at Detroit's Movie Nights in the D.
On Wednesday, movies will be shown on the big screen at Campus Martius all summer long. The movie series kicks off at 7 p.m. June 19 with "The Color Purple" for Juneteenth. On some movie nights there will be giveaways and live entertainment before the films start.
Attendees are welcome to bring chairs and blankets to the park, and popcorn will be available to buy,
Movie Nights in the D schedule
- June 19 – The Color Purple
- June 26 – The Super Mario Bros
- July 10 – The Fifth Element
- July 17 – Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie
- July 24 – Spanish Movie Night | Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End
- July 31 – School of Rock
- Aug. 7 – Some Like it Hot 65th Anniversary
- Aug. 14 – Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
- Aug. 21 – Kung Fu Panda
- Aug. 28 – Barbie