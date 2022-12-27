MSP: 31-year-old Royal Oak Twp man missing since day after Christmas

article

Police are searching for 31-year-old Anthony VanHess who has been missing out of Oakland County since Dec. 26.

VanHess was last seen at 21005 Reimainville, Royal Oak at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 26.

He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 138 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a green jacket, blue cub pants and red and black Puma shoes.

Police said VanHess has cognitive impairment and has diagnosed Schizophrenia.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Metro North Post at (248)584-5740.

Read more stories from around Michigan here.