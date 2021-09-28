MSP Angel Program: Volunteers needed to help people with addiction get treatment in Monroe County

Volunteers are needed to help with the Angel Program in Monroe County.

The program allows people with addictions to go into Michigan State Police posts and get help without getting in trouble. Once someone seeks treatment, a volunteer, or an "Angel," will help troopers find treatment for the person. The Angel will also take the person to their treatment.

Volunteers are reimbursed for mileage and meals. After 20 hours of service, they will also receive an hourly stipend.

If you are interested in helping, click here or call 734-242-3500.