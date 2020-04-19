MSP investigate critical crash that left 1 human and 1 dog injured

Michigan State Police are investigating a critical injury crash that happened Sunday afternoon around 3:40 in the area of I-96 Westbound at Livernois.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a dog was running loose on the freeway. A driver then got out of their car in attempt to secure the dog. The dog ended up getting hit by a car and another car struck the driver.

Witnesses on the scene started CPR, which was eventually taken over by troopers.

The victim did have a pulse and was breathing prior to leaving with EMS.

The dog’s condition is unknown at this time.

The freeway is closed as the investigation continues.

