MSP investigating shooting on NB Lodge Freeway

Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting that closed the northbound Lodge Freeway on Saturday morning.

What we know:

The incident occurred just after 9 a.m. near Meyers Road.

What we don't know:

No additional details about the shooting have been released.

Local perspective:

Officials warn drivers to expect significant backups as the freeway remains closed for the investigation.

