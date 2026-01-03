MSP investigating shooting on NB Lodge Freeway
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting that closed the northbound Lodge Freeway on Saturday morning.
What we know:
The incident occurred just after 9 a.m. near Meyers Road.
What we don't know:
No additional details about the shooting have been released.
Local perspective:
Officials warn drivers to expect significant backups as the freeway remains closed for the investigation.
FOX 2 will continue to update this developing story.