Expand / Collapse search

MSP investigating shooting on NB Lodge Freeway

By Nathan Vicar
Published  January 3, 2026 10:25am EST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
article

Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting that took place on northbound Lodge Freeway in Detroit. (FOX 2)

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting that closed the northbound Lodge Freeway on Saturday morning.

What we know:

The incident occurred just after 9 a.m. near Meyers Road.

What we don't know:

No additional details about the shooting have been released. 

Local perspective:

Officials warn drivers to expect significant backups as the freeway remains closed for the investigation.

No additional details about the shooting have been released. 

FOX 2 will continue to update this developing story.

Crime and Public SafetyDetroit