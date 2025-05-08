MSP K-9 stops suspect who carjacked elderly woman at gunpoint in Detroit

article

The Brief Two are in custody after a carjacking and brief chase in Detroit. An elderly woman was carjacked at gunpoint on the city's west side. Michigan State Police said one of the suspects tried to flee on foot after crashing, but was caught by a K-9.



A carjacking suspect tried to get away from police Wednesday, but couldn't outrun a Michigan State Police K-9.

MSP was alerted to a "be on the lookout" alert from Detroit police after an elderly woman was carjacked at gunpoint around 3 p.m.

After the crime, police began canvassing nearby neighborhoods for the suspect. Once they located the suspect, a trooper pursued the suspect. That pursuit ended about five minutes later when the suspect hit a Detroit police car at the intersection of Keeler and Freeland, MSP said.

(Photo: MSP)

Two suspects, a male and a female, then fled the vehicle on foot. Police said the female was arrested quickly, but the male continued fleeing despite warnings that a K-9 would be released. The dog was then released and caught the suspect.

"This was a collaborative effort by DPD and MSP to take these dangerous suspects into custody," said F/Lt Mike Shaw. "We are fortunate these suspects did not hurt anyone in their attempt to get away."

The K-9, named Abe, also recovered two firearms that the suspect threw while running.

"Great work by our canine to find these guns before they fell into the wrong hands," Shaw said. "These canines, and their partners, are invaluable in keeping Michiganders safe."

What's next:

Police are now seeking charges of armed robbery and fleeing and eluding against the suspects.

The Source: Michigan State Police provided this information.



