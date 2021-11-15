MSP: Kidnapped 3-year-old from Tennessee may be in northern Michigan
Police in Northern Michigan are searching for Noah Clare, an endangered child who could possibly be traveling north with Jacob Clare, who is wanted by a local police department for Custodial Interference.
An Endangered Child Alert was issued for Noah, a 3-year-old white male, by the Gallatin Police Department in Tennessee. He's been missing since Nov. 6, a flyer posted by Michigan State Police reported.
Jacob Clare
Noah is 3-foot-five-inches tall, 40 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a camo shirt, and a black jacket, and black shoes. Potentially in the possession with Jacob, they may be traveling in a silver or grey Subaru outback.
If anyone has seen Noah, they're asked to contact the Gallatin Police Department at 615-451-3838