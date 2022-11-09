MSP: Missing woman left job, boyfriend, Sterling Heights home behind with no notice

article

Michigan State Police say a missing woman left her job, home, and boyfriend behind suddenly last month.

Alexandria 'Lexie' Gorman is from Gaylord but has been staying in Sterling Heights. Police said she was last heard from Oct. 16. Her social media accounts have been deactivated, and her phone goes to voicemail.

Gorman's mother said when she spoke to her in October, she told her she was in Virginia Beach, Va. Virginia authorities were alerted, MSP said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gaylord Area Regional Dispatch at 989-732-5141 or 911.