MSP: Northern Michigan man wakes up to relative standing over bed with shotgun after breaking in

A man is accused of breaking into a relative's northern Michigan home with a shotgun because he thought he stole something from him.

Police said when the victim was sleeping in his Pioneer Township home on April 20 when he woke up to Matthew Allen Helmer, 36, standing over his bed with a shotgun.

According to police, Helmer thought the relative stole an amplifier and demanded he return it. He then pointed the gun at a window and shot it. As he was reloading, the victim asked if he could get dressed to talk, and Helmer left the room.

As the victim was getting dressed, he saw Helmer driving away, police said.

Helmer was later served with an arrest warrant while at the Missaukee County Jail for other charges.

He is now charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, possessing a short-barreled shotgun, and habitual offender, fourth. He was given a $50,000 cash/surety bond.