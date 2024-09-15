MSP officer dies after I-75 crash; organs to be donated

article

A Michigan State Police motor carrier officer's organs will be donated after a fatal crash Friday on I-75 in Lincoln Park.

The Michigan State Police announced Sunday evening that Dan Kerstetter would be taken off life support. MSP confirmed Monday morning that the 45-year-old officer had died.

"We are heartbroken for this loss," said Col. James F. Grady II, director of the MSP. "Traffic enforcement is dangerous work. The dedication of our motor carrier officers and troopers to keeping the public safe on our roadways is commendable and honorable. With the decision to give the gift of life, even in his death, MC Officer Kerstetter is serving others."

Kerstetter had been on life-support to keep organs viable for donation.

Kerstetter had a semi-truck pulled over on the shoulder of the northbound side of the freeway near Dix around 8:40 a.m. He was inside his patrol vehicle when he was hit from behind by another driver.

Related article

According to police, the other driver first hit the median wall and continued down the freeway before hitting the patrol vehicle.

The other driver was killed, while Kerstetter was taken to a hospital.

"Based on the damage of the vehicle, he had to be extricated, he was pinned inside the car," said MSP Col. James Grady II on Friday.