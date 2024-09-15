Expand / Collapse search

MSP officer dies after I-75 crash; organs to be donated

By FOX 2 News Staff and Dave Herndon
Updated  September 16, 2024 10:18am EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
article

Dan Kerstetter (Photo: Brownstown Police)

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan State Police motor carrier officer's organs will be donated after a fatal crash Friday on I-75 in Lincoln Park.

The Michigan State Police announced Sunday evening that Dan Kerstetter would be taken off life support. MSP confirmed Monday morning that the 45-year-old officer had died.

"We are heartbroken for this loss," said Col. James F. Grady II, director of the MSP. "Traffic enforcement is dangerous work. The dedication of our motor carrier officers and troopers to keeping the public safe on our roadways is commendable and honorable. With the decision to give the gift of life, even in his death, MC Officer Kerstetter is serving others."

Kerstetter had been on life-support to keep organs viable for donation.

Kerstetter had a semi-truck pulled over on the shoulder of the northbound side of the freeway near Dix around 8:40 a.m. He was inside his patrol vehicle when he was hit from behind by another driver. 

Related

Driver dies after rear-ending MSP officer during traffic stop on I-75
article

Driver dies after rear-ending MSP officer during traffic stop on I-75

A Michigan State Police officer is recovering in the hospital after he was rear-ended during a traffic stop. The driver of the car that hit him did not survive.

According to police, the other driver first hit the median wall and continued down the freeway before hitting the patrol vehicle.

The other driver was killed, while Kerstetter was taken to a hospital. 

"Based on the damage of the vehicle, he had to be extricated, he was pinned inside the car," said MSP Col. James Grady II on Friday.

Watch FOX 2 News Live