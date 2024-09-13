Driver dies after rear-ending MSP officer during traffic stop on I-75

One driver is dead and a Michigan State Police officer is recovering in the hospital after he was hit during a traffic stop on I-75 early Friday morning.

The Motor Carrier Officer (MCO) had stopped a semi-truck on I-75 just south of Dix Highway in Lincoln Park when a white Ford Explorer crashed into the back of the MSP car, sandwiching it between the semi-truck.

The trooper was inside the MSP SUV when he was hit. He was rescued and is lucky to be alive.

"Based on the damage of the vehicle, he had to be extricated, he was pinned inside the car," said MSP Col. James Grady II. "But he is coherent and talking so that’s good."

The driver of the white SUV died after the crash.

The MCO has been on the job for two years. He was taken to Detroit Receiving Hospital and is recovering and coherent. Grady says he has the support of family, friends, and other troopers.

"This officer is doing everything out there doing everything he can to keep Michigan safe. That’s why he was working today and, again, this can be very dangerous out on our freeways and roadways," Grady said.

Michigan's Move Over law requires drivers to slow down and move over for police, fire, EMS, and road service workers, including tow trucks and MDOT courtesy vehicles that have their emergency lights activated.

"Every time I have to go to a hospital for a departmental member, it’s scary. It’s scary for the family, and it should be concerning for everybody," Grady said. "Please pull over and get over a lane when you see a law officer, a first responder, a tow truck driver or construction worker, anybody, get over a lane and slow down."

The investigation is still underway and its unknown why the driver of the Explorer crossed over the shoulder.