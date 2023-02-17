MSP patrol car struck in hit-and-run while responding to crash on I-96

State police say a pickup driver struck a patrol unit responding to a car crash on a Metro Detroit highway, before fleeing the scene.

While blocking traffic in the left lane of I-96 near the city of Novi, Michigan State Police said a blue pickup truck lost control and drove on the shoulder between the patrol car and the wall.

The trooper had positioned his car on the left side of the highway due to a single-vehicle accident in the same lane.

The truck managed to avoid the blocking vehicle, but struck the patrol car.

"The driver did not stop at the scene," police wrote on Twitter.

The officer who was struck did not pursue the driver, instead remaining at the crash site to continue protecting and blocking the disabled vehicle and tow truck.

The patrol car sustained minor damage.

No description of the suspect was given.