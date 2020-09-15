Michigan State Police investigate road rage shooting on I-94
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police said troopers are investigating a highway shooting on westbound I-94 in Detroit near Woodward that may have been a result of road rage.
According to MSP, they were dispatched to the freeway shooting Tuesday afternoon and closed westbound I-94 while they searched for evidence.
Police say preliminary information indicates the shooting was a road rage incident with the suspect shooting at the victim and hitting the roof of the car.
The victim was not hurt.
MSP could be seen searching I-94 for casings and additional information.
