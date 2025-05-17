MSP trooper released after Friday night shooting

The Brief An MSP trooper was shot during a traffic stop turned shootout. The suspect in the shooting was killed. The trooper was released from the hospital Saturday.



A Michigan State Police trooper who was shot during a traffic stop Friday night, was released from the hospital Saturday afternoon.

"The Homicide Task Force will be continuing the investigation. Thank you to all the medical staff at Sinai Grace for taking care of our trooper," MSP said in a release on X.

What we know:

A Michigan State Police trooper was shot during a traffic stop that left a suspect dead in Detroit on Friday evening.

MSP said the incident happened during a traffic stop on Wyoming above the Lodge. Officials say the suspected driver took a gun out and a shootout began.

Both the shooter and the officer were shot.

The trooper was taken to a hospital where he is expected to survive his injuries.

Meanwhile, the suspect, a 41-year-old man from Highland Park, was shot and killed, according to authorities.

What we don't know:

The suspect's name still had not been released on Saturday evening.