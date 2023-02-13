MSU shooting: Photos emerge from East Lansing as police search for shooter after 3 killed, 5 hurt

Michigan State University Police are searching for a gunman wanted for shooting inside two buildings on campus Monday night. Now we're getting a more clear photo of what is happening on campus at MS.

MSU police said on Twitter that 3 people were killed, in addition to five people who were hospitalized after the shooting started at Berkey Hall. After that shooting, MSU Police said the shooter then went to the MSU Union and started shooting there as well.

Deputy Police Chief Chris Rozman said during an update at 12:30 a.m. that two of the deaths happened at Berkey Hall and a third fatality was at the union.

Campus was locked down starting around 8:30 p.m. on Monday after the gunshots rang out inside of Berkey Hall. Those on campus and near campus were urged to run, hide, and fight.

Ultimately, during an update at 12:30 a.m., MSU Police said the suspect was dead and there is no longer a threat to campus.

Image 1 of 12 ▼ Michigan State University students hug during an active shooter situation on campus on February 13, 2023 in Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

Just before 9:30, a little more than an hour after the shooting, police said there was a second shooting at the MSU Union, just a short walk away.

MSU Police Chief Chris Rozman said during an update at 11 p.m. that they are searching for only one suspect, who was last seen on foot on the north side of the MSU Union.

Rozman said the shooter is a shorter Black man wearing red shoes, a jean jacket, and a hat.

Around midnight, just as MSU Police were preparing for another update, FOX 2 learned from sources that the suspect was dead near Lake Lansing Road and Larch Street in Lansing, about 4 miles away from the MSU Union.

"The suspect in this incident was located, and it does appear that the suspect has died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. It is confirmed he is deceased ... there is no longer a threat to campus. There is no longer a need to shelter in place on campus," Rozman said.

Victims are currently being transported to Sparrow Hospital. Brody Hall, Snyder/Phillips Hall, Mason Hall, Abbot Hall, Landon Hall, the MSU Union, and Berkey Hall have all been cleared/secured.