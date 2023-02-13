MSU shooting: Police across Michigan rush to East Lansing after several shot

Police from across the state, including Michigan State Police and the Oakland County Sheriff, are all rushing to East Lansing to assist as an active shooter was on campus.

FOX 2 confirmed with Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard who said they are sending drones from the county and law enforcement to East Lansing to assist in all ways possible.

"We got asked to send resources and we're going to send everything that we have available to assist," Bouchard said.

The sheriff led the caravan of Oakland County vehicles to East Lansing and said they are bringing armored vehicles and other equipment. Even if they don't use it, they'll want to have it, Bouchard said.

The details of exactly what happened is still being determined but FOX 2 has confirmed that multiple people have been shot on campus at Michigan State University.

MSU Police Chief Chris Rozman said during an update at 11 p.m. that they are searching for only one suspect, who was last seen on foot on the north side of the MSU Union.

Rozman said the shooter is a shorter Black man wearing red shoes, a jean jacket, and a hat.

MSU Police are planning to give another update at midnight ET.

According to MSU, the campus is closed for the next 48 hours, including athletics and all classes.

Shots were fired inside Berkey Hall at 8:18 p.m, which is on the northern boundary of campus in East Lansing. Police believed the shooter was on foot as of 9:20 p.m. People on and near campus should shelter in place. Police said they believe there is one suspect.

Michigan State Police is assisting with the investigation as well and is urging people not to head to campus.

"Please do not go to MSU right now. Yes, its hard to do when you have loved ones on campus or adjacent to the campus. But it is far too dangerous as this armed suspect is moving in the area and police attempt to take them into custody. As always scanner traffic is inaccurate," MSP said.

Additional, federal authorities are assisting in the investigation as well as the FBI , which confirmed it is responding to the active shooter on campus.

MSU alum Jordan Robinson lives nearby the campus and is about a minute drive from the reported shooting scene. He said that he got an alert from university police about the shooting. Robinson said he is sheltered in place at his apartment with his roommates.

"It's too close, it's too close," he said. "Honestly, I'm fearing right now. I don't know what's going on. Nobody knows what's going on."