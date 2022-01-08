MSU-UM basketball game postponed Saturday due to Wolverine COVID-19 issues

article

The scheduled match between the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans has been canceled due to COVID-19 infections within the Ann Arbor team's locker room.

The first game between the two Big Ten teams was scheduled for tip off Saturday at 2 p.m.

According to a release from the Wolverines however, the team failed to meet the conference's roster minimum that requires at least seven scholarship players be available.

The determination was made during medical testing on Friday night.

Both teams said they would coordinate with the conference to reschedule the game.

The Wolverines next scheduled game is Purdue on Tuesday. The Spartans will play Minnesota on Wednesday.