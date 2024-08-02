Multi-state drug operation bust: 19 indicted, including 8 from metro Detroit

A major drug trafficking operation was disrupted and dismantled – leading to the arrest of nineteen people from Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Pennsylvania announced Thursday.

The suspects were indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh for dealing large amounts of fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and oxycodone. The close-knit organization worked between New Castle, Pennsylvania and Detroit.

Of the 19 people arrested – six are from Detroit, one is from Oak Park and another man is from Westland.

"The one-count indictment charges the defendants with conspiring to distribute, and to possess with intent to distribute, 400 grams or more of fentanyl, five kilograms or more of cocaine, 100 grams or more of heroin, and a quantity of oxycodone from August 2023 to July 2024," according to the U.S. attorney release.

"Detroit has kind of historically been a hub for drug trafficking," Former FBI special agent Andy Arena. "The border, the north-south, east-west interstate system, you're going from Chicago to New York and everywhere in between."

Arena has worked these types of cases many times, he says. This large bust required extensive cooperation among law enforcement agencies in multiple states.

"I think this case, if you look at the agencies that worked it, I think it's a good example of camaraderie/teamwork in law enforcement," Arena said.

According to federal investigators in Pennsylvania, one of the group's leaders was arrested in Nevada earlier this year – Christian Frierson of Detroit.

Frierson was found with a safe containing significant amounts of fentanyl and heroin. However, he was released on bond and went right back to trafficking.

"Surveillances, wiretaps – it allowed them to really infiltrate this organization," Arena said. "So I think there was some method to the madness there as to why he was let out."

Using extensive surveillance, informants, search warrants and wire taps, federal investigators were able to take down the operation.

If convicted, the suspects could spend anywhere from 10 years to life in prison.

"I think it's a significant takedown, basically taking out an entire operation. The problem is there's always somebody to step in. So it may be a short-term relief, but somebody's going to step in to the breach," Arena said. "It's very difficult for law enforcement because there's always someone there willing to make the money, and there's always a drug of choice."