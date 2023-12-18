Expand / Collapse search

Massive pile-up closes SB Telegraph Road near Schoolcraft in Redford Township

By FOX 2 Staff
Published 
Redford
FOX 2 Detroit

Multi-vehicle collision on SB Telegraph Road near Schoolcraft in Redford

Southbound Telegraph Road near Schoolcraft and Plymouth Roads in Redford Township is closed due to a massive pileup involving 30-40 cars.

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 30-40 car pileup caused by icy road conditions closed southbound Telegraph Road near Schoolcraft and Plymouth roads in Redford Township.

Dozens of vehicles began accumulating around 7:30 p.m. Monday on an overpass portion of the road, which tends to ice more quickly.

First responders and tow trucks were still at the scene as of 11 p.m.

The roads became hazardous as temperatures dropped to around 33 degrees, causing them to freeze over. Crews applied salt in the area to help dissolve the ice on roads.

According to Michigan State police, several drivers were simply driving too fast.

Related

How to stay safe during extreme winter weather in Michigan: driving, power outage tips
article

How to stay safe during extreme winter weather in Michigan: driving, power outage tips

Here are a few winter tips to help keep you and your loved ones safe while saving money in the long run.

Stay with FOX 2 for further updates.