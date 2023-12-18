Massive pile-up closes SB Telegraph Road near Schoolcraft in Redford Township

A 30-40 car pileup caused by icy road conditions closed southbound Telegraph Road near Schoolcraft and Plymouth roads in Redford Township.

Dozens of vehicles began accumulating around 7:30 p.m. Monday on an overpass portion of the road, which tends to ice more quickly.

First responders and tow trucks were still at the scene as of 11 p.m.

The roads became hazardous as temperatures dropped to around 33 degrees, causing them to freeze over. Crews applied salt in the area to help dissolve the ice on roads.

According to Michigan State police, several drivers were simply driving too fast.

