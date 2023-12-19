Telegraph pileup leaves dozens of vehicles damaged; road now open

Southbound Telegraph Road near I-96 reopened early Tuesday after crews spent hours cleaning up a massive pileup.

Icy conditions led to the pileup that began when drivers started losing control on the overpass in Redofrd Township around 7:30 p.m. Monday. Michigan State police said several drivers were simply driving too fast.

About 20-40 vehicles were involved in the crash.

Some vehicles suffered minor damage, while others were crushed and had their airbags deployed. Despite the vehicle damage, only minor injuries were reported.

Crews spent hours towing away damaged vehicles and cleaning up the mess before the road reopened.