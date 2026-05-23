Multiple donation bins vandalized in Detroit

A local charity is asking the public to help them find the person who they say is targeting their donation bins in Detroit.

Veterans & America First Foundation says that two boxes they had placed at 6060 Vernor in Detroit were vandalized overnight Friday into Saturday morning, but they said this isn't an isolated incident, it has happened to their bins before.

"While many other community bins in the same areas remain untouched, our Foundation’s bins continue to be targeted. Donations meant for families in need and local Michigan communities are being stolen," director Pal Dehem said.

He said that police reports have been filed.