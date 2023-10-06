Multiple unsecured guns found in Detroit home where 8-year-old shot himself; dad's bond set at $100K

article

The father of an 8-year-old boy who was shot in the head with an unsecured handgun is behind held Kona $100,000 as new information is coming out about what police found inside the home.

Kayvon Barrett, 27, was arraigned on Friday on charges linked to the non-fatal shooting of his son earlier this week. A not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf as he was ordered held on a $100,000 bond.

The shooting happened in the 14800 block of Snowden on Detroit's west side on Tuesday. According to Detroit Police James White, Child Protective Services had been out at the address weeks prior to check in on the care that the kids were receiving.

"It's a tragic, sad situation. We've been here too many times," White said. "But here we are again. It didn't have to happen, we didn't have to have another young child in our community shot and we should be sick and appalled of it."

During the hearing, it was revealed that investigators found several guns inside the home, including some in a bag near a bed. The little boy who was shot was one of four children inside the home, as well as several other adults.

The prosecuting attorney said they blame every adult int he home for not being observant as the children were left to fend for themselves. Barrett's attorney said his client is a lifelong Detroit resident and asked for a personal bond.

However, the judge wasn't having it. She cited several previous findings of neglect in the Barrett house, including two cases from 2018 against the same little boy who shot himself.

"The argument that this is something that purely results from neglect doesn't really make me real comfortable that he's not a danger to the children. There are sustained charges of neglect prior," the judge said. "We now have a charge involving at least a level of neglect that's now led to a child having a gunshot wound to the head - from which we all hope and pray he survives."

With that, the judge set Barrett's bond at $100,000. Should he make bond, he's ordered not to have contact with minors and is also ordered not to talk to the victim. He's due back in court for a bond redetermination on Monday, Oct. 9.

The child remains in critical condition.