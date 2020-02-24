Mumford student dies after being pulled from school pool

A Detroit Mumford student died after being found submerged in the school's swimming pool on Monday.

Teaching staff found the 15-year-old at the bottom of the pool. According to school officials, the certified swimming instructor began CPR on the teen after pulling him from the pool unresponsive.

The teen was taken to the hospital where he later died. There is an investigation ongoing with the school district cooperating with police.

Grief counselors will be provided to students and families Monday and Tuesday, the district said.

In a statement, Detroit Public Schools Community District said:

"DPSCD is shocked and saddened by the passing of one of our students who attended Mumford High School - the student passed away at the hospital after being taken from the school by paramedics and after the family was notified.

"Preliminary findings establish that upon discovering the student submerged in the swimming pool, the certified swimming instructor began administering CPR. The investigation of this matter is continuing, and the school district is cooperating with police officials.

"Grief counselors are on site today and will be tomorrow to provide support to students and families. The District sends its thoughts and prayers to the student's family and our Mumford family.



"In addition, upon additional review and until the investigation of this matter is concluded, swimming classes will be canceled.



"Out of respect for the family and in compliance with FERPA, we will not share the name of the student at this time."

