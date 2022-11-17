Mural unveiled at Joe Louis Greenway connection in Hamtramck

The Joe Louis Greenway will connect Detroit to four other cities including Hamtramck - and on Thursday FOX 2 cameras captured the progress that’s being made there in Hamtramck.

The presentation included an unveiling of a new mural celebrating Joe Louis.

Mural artist Habacuc Samuel Bessiake wanted to capture the essence of the heavyweight champion and Civil Rights activist, so he watched documentaries on Joe Louis for inspiration.

"And from it I got a bunch of inspiration in seeing the grandeur of his life and legacy," Bessiake said. "That’s what made me think to have his large body over hamtramck leading the pathway of the Joe Louis Greenway."

The city of Hamtramck has already started preparing their portion of the greenway connection for regional connectivity and non-motorized modes of transport. The connection through Hamtramck will be a two-way bike lane on the west side of Joseph Campau.

Habacuc Samuel Bessiake/ Muralist



