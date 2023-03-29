Murder still unsolved after 16-year-old boy shot to death in Detroit last summer

article

Last summer, 16-year-old William Fountain Jr. died after he was shot on Detroit's east side.

Fountain was found suffering gunshot wounds on Maddelein Street near Kelly Road around 5 a.m. July 14, 2022. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

"He was helpful, loving, caring, and kind," his mother Crystal Jones said. "I just want to know who, why. It could help me get closure."

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $2,500 reward for information. Submit tips by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP.