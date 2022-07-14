Victim found shot to death in Detroit after bicyclists flag down police

article

A victim was shot and killed Thursday morning on Detroit's east side.

Police said they were flagged down by men on bicycles and told that shots were fired in the area around 5 a.m. A short while later, police found the victim dead on Maddelein Street near Kelly Road.

Police are trying to identify the male victim.

No suspects are in custody, and police continue to look for the shooter.