Expand / Collapse search

Murder victim I-D'd as softball player at University of Michigan-Dearborn

Published 
News
FOX 2 Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police have identified a woman who was shot and killed on Detroit's west side.

Investigators say the victim is Kabria Arnold, a student and softball player at University of Michigan-Dearborn.  Her body was found with multiple gunshot wounds just before midnight Sunday in the street near Pilgrim and Bentler.

College student athlete murdered on west side of Detroit

The body in a murder has been identified

Arnold, 20, also played three years of softball at Detroit Renaissance High School, where she was team captain and MVP.
 
If you know anything that could help find her killer call Detroit police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.
 