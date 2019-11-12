Murder victim I-D'd as softball player at University of Michigan-Dearborn

Detroit police have identified a woman who was shot and killed on Detroit's west side.

Investigators say the victim is Kabria Arnold, a student and softball player at University of Michigan-Dearborn. Her body was found with multiple gunshot wounds just before midnight Sunday in the street near Pilgrim and Bentler.

Arnold, 20, also played three years of softball at Detroit Renaissance High School, where she was team captain and MVP.



If you know anything that could help find her killer call Detroit police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

