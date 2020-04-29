Muslim community enters Ramadan with social distancing but same commitment to charity

"You see people you haven't seen in months or since last Ramadan and that that unfortunately has changed," said Dr. Mahmoud Al-Hadidi.

The COVID-19 crisis is forcing the spiritual experience of Ramadan to take on a different look this year for Muslims across the globe and in Dearborn, home to one of the largest Muslim populations in the US.

"Unfortunately, it's a bad time with everybody staying at home," said Al-Hadidi.



After fasting during the day during Ramadan, many Muslims break the daily fast in the evening by gathering for food in large groups with family and friends. They would also gather for evening prayers, but social distancing and a shelter at home order changed everything.

"This is a serious illness and we've seen people die from our closest network," he said. "From day one, we worked with the Imams, councils and they canceled all congregation prayers Jumah prayer or any gathering."

Dr. Mahmoud Al-Hadidi not only leads the Michigan Muslim Community Council, he's also on the frontlines of this crisis working as a medical doctor.

Since charity is a key part of Ramadan, the council is donating food boxes to families in need and also doctors working in hospitals across Metro Detroit.

"Ramadan is a month of charity and sharing and I've seen the community at its most generous phases this year with this crisis," he said.

The Michigan Muslim Community Council is also working with its partners to spread joy during Ramadan and still maintain social distancing thought a Light Challenge.

"A group of people have come up with the idea of let's light our houses with some homemade arts," he said. "There will be a team of judges, we'll take pictures and choose a winner."

It's a sign that there is always a beacon of light - even during a crisis.

"At the time of crisis people distinguish themselves, people bring the best out of each other and the Muslim community is practicing that," he said.

