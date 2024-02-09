Mysterious contamination in Warren's Bear Creek sparks investigation

Officials are working to identify a mysterious substance that spilled into Bear Creek in Warren that was first observed earlier this week.

Both federal and state environmental monitors are assessing the contamination, which was confirmed to have been leaking from an unoccupied building located in an industrial part of town.

Warren Mayor Lori Stone sought to temper concerns over the spill amid concerns it could worsen water quality in the Clinton River tributary.

"We want to assure the public that their drinking water is safe. The public health and safety is of the utmost importance to the city of Warren. We are taking every measure to resolve this," she said during a Thursday meeting in Warren.

The source of the leak has since been identified and stopped. It was first reported after discoloration in the water was spotted on Wednesday.

MORE: Microplastics found in 16 proteins sampled in study, including plant-based alternatives

"We have a crew right now currently cleaning the storm sewer system and we are ascertaining our options in Bear Creek to attempt to contain what's currently there," said Jason Cashmere with the EPA.

Bear Creek is located near 12 Mile and Mound Road.

Crews are expected to sample the nearby storm sewers before cleaning them.

Cashmere said more details will be made available Friday after water quality testing is complete.