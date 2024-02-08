Bear Creek contaminated by unknown substance in Warren

An unknown substance spilled into Bear Creek, contaminating the water, according to city and state officials.

"We're currently working on recovery and cleanup," a Warren Waste Water Treatment spokesperson said during a Thursday press conference.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) are currently investigating and containing the spill in Warren, along Mound Road.

The source of the spill has been identified and stopped, officials said. The substance appeared to be spilling from an unoccupied building in an industrial part of the area.

"While the public is being advised to stay away from the contamination in Bear Creek pending testing results, we want to assure the public that their drinking water is safe," said Warren Mayor Lori Stone.

Discoloration in Bear Creek was first reported to the city on Wednesday; it was traced to the storm sewers leading to the creek.

"We're collecting samples from the storm sewers, as well as Bear Creek, and we have a crew right now currently cleaning the storm sewer system," said Jason Cashmere with EPA. "And we are ascertaining our options in Bear Creek to attempt to contain what's currently there. We don't have any results as of yet, we're expecting analytical results within the next 24 hours."