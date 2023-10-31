NAACP leader joins striking workers employed at Blue Cross Blue Shield and Detroit casinos

One strike may be over for thousands of Michigan workers, but labor unrest remains robust in the state and in the city of Detroit, many are still picketing for a better contract.

Union members employed at Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as Detroit's casinos are still locked in collective bargaining with the companies. Seeing the autoworkers sign off on their strike after securing a lucrative new deal for UAW members tells other union members it's now their turn.

"One day longer, one day stronger," said Andrea Kirby.

Kirby works at Blue Cross Blue Shield. As the strike against Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis ends, she's still waiting on her own union to secure a new deal. And she's been on strike longer than the UAW.

"We would hope ours is close at hand to a tentative agreement. That’s all we can do is hope for it," Kirby said. "Our table is different than their table."

And across Lafayette, casino workers continued picketing next to the city's major gaming centers. Thousands of workers represented by five separate unions went on strike against MGM Grand, Motor City, and Hollywood Casino at Greektown weeks earlier.

"Because one job isn’t enough anymore. You can’t support yourself on the income some of the team members are making," said Susan Gallagher, who works at Greektown Casino.

Tuesday also brought a morale boost, and not just because of the Halloween costumes they wore earlier in the day.

"There’s enough in the pie for everybody to get a slice," said Rev. Wendell Anthony of the NAACP Detroit chapter.

Anthony joined the striking workers on the picket line, showing solidarity with the workers.

"We don’t want to hurt companies, we want companies to thrive. But the workers that make the companies thrive should also thrive."

There's been little movement in contract negotiations with the casinos. But Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan did issue a statement that read in part:

"The company has put out a record contract offer that raises wages by 23-33%, including a $5,000 bonus in addition to health care benefits. Blue Cross Blue Shield will continue to bargain in good faith."