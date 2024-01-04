NACTOY 2024: Top vehicles to be announced Thursday

The winners of the 2024 North American Car, Truck, and Utility Vehicle of the Year awards will be revealed on Thursday.

Winners are determined by a final vote of NACTOY’s 50 jurors.

Last year's winners included the Acura Integra in the car of the year category, Ford F-150 Lightning in the truck category, and the Kia EV6 in the utility vehicle category.

Among this year's finalists are five electric vehicles, including the Hyundai Ioniq 6, Chevrolet Silverado EV, Genesis Electrified GV70, Kia EV9, and Hyundai Kona EV.

North American Car of the Year

Honda Accord

Hyundai Ioniq 6

Toyota Prius/Prius Prime

North American Truck of the Year

Chevrolet Colorado

Chevrolet Silverado EV

Ford Super Duty

North American Utility Vehicle of the Year

Genesis Electrified GV70

Kia EV9

Hyundai Kona/Kona EV