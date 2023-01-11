NACTOY: Acura Integra, Ford F-150 Lightning, Kia EV6 take home top titles

The North American Car, Truck, and Utility Vehicle of the Year awards will be announced Wednesday.

The annual awards goes to three different models that were named top in their class. Last year the Ford Bronco and Maverick took home awards for the truck and utility vehicle of the year title. Honda won the car category for their civic.

This year, Acura took the Car of the Year award, F-150 won Truck of the Year, and the Kia won Utility Vehicle of the Year.

North American Car of the Year - Acura Integra

Genesis G80 EV

Nissan Z

North American Truck of the Year - Ford F-150 Lightning

Chevrolet Silverado ZR2

Lordstown Endurance

North American Utility Vehicle of the Year - Kia EV6

Cadillac Lyriq

Genesis GV60

