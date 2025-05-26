Naked man hit, killed on I-94 in Ypsilanti Township

The Brief A Warren man was hit and killed on I-94 in Ypsilanti Township early Sunday. Police were called to the scene on reports of a naked man on the freeway. The driver who hit the victim did not stop.



Before first responders could get to an unclothed man on I-94 in Ypsilanti Township early Sunday, a driver hit him and fled.

The victim did not survive.

The backstory:

Police were called to the westbound side of the freeway near Michigan Avenue around 2:25 a.m. Sunday about a naked man walking in the road. While Michigan State Police troopers were on the way, a Huron Valley Ambulance arrived, but before paramedics could contact the man, a car hit him.

While paramedics tried to save the 52-year-old Warren man, the driver who hit him kept going.

What you can do:

Police are now looking for a black sedan that may have damage to the passenger side of the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or crash is asked to contact MSP at 810-227-1051.