Naked man hit, killed on I-94 in Ypsilanti Township
YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Before first responders could get to an unclothed man on I-94 in Ypsilanti Township early Sunday, a driver hit him and fled.
The victim did not survive.
The backstory:
Police were called to the westbound side of the freeway near Michigan Avenue around 2:25 a.m. Sunday about a naked man walking in the road. While Michigan State Police troopers were on the way, a Huron Valley Ambulance arrived, but before paramedics could contact the man, a car hit him.
While paramedics tried to save the 52-year-old Warren man, the driver who hit him kept going.
What you can do:
Police are now looking for a black sedan that may have damage to the passenger side of the vehicle.
Anyone with information about the vehicle or crash is asked to contact MSP at 810-227-1051.
The Source: This information is from Michigan State Police.